Or Copy this URL to Share
Rheba Crouch King, 65, of Concord passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House. She was born February 6, 1955 in Cabarrus Co. to the late James Leonard Crouch and Ruby Pennell Crouch. Rheba was a graduate of South Rowan High School, she worked at Cannon Mills for 20+ years, and she then went to work for AYN in Charlotte as Human Resources for 17 years. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved spending time with family especially the grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leonard Crouch and Ruby Pennell Crouch and step son Ian King in 2017. Those left to cherish her memory, her husband Bill King, son, Jeff and wife Melissa Stamey, Granddaughters Cadence and Mckenzie, sister, Patty and husband Richard Loggans, neice, Gracen and nephew, Jason, and step daughter Meagan King. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
