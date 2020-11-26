1/1
Rhonda Kaye Smith, 52, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born August 11, 1968, in Salisbury to the late Harold Ray Smith, Sr. and Dolly Honeycutt Smith. Rhonda attended North Rowan High School and worked as a painter for a number of years before becoming a warehouse worker, most recently at Chewy. She loved the Lord and kept her faith through trying times. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and mountains, watching Days of Our Lives and cooking shows, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Ray Smith, Jr. Rhonda is survived by her children, Kayla Brown and husband, Tyler, of Faith, Kristopher Bowers and wife, Ivy, of Salisbury, Korry Bowers of Cleveland, and Karmin Cranford of Salisbury; grandchildren, Aidan, Abel, Kacee, Bentley, Gunnar; step-mother, Rachel Smith of Salisbury; brother, Jerome Lee Smith of Salisbury; and sister, Teresa Smith Holshouser of Gold Hill. Service: The family will greet friends and relatives from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, November 27, at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Due to the most recent mandate from Governor Cooper, all those attending the visitation must wear a facial covering. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 26, 2020.
