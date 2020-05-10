Richard Adams
Richard Adams, 81, of China Grove, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Hiddenite, to the late Luther Adams and Helen Adams Walker. Richard was a woodworker for Kewauni Furniture in Statesville, and then Singer Furniture in Chocowinty. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, and visiting with his friends, family and grandchildren. In addition to his biological parents, Richard is preceded in death by his step-parents who raised him, Earl and Mary Walker. Richard is survived by his wife, Debbie Crouch Adams, whom he married Aug. 12, 1977; sons, Ricky Adams and wife Rhonda of Statesville, David Adams and Rachael of Statesville, David Bare and wife Kim of Concord, Brian Adams and wife Gina, Mark Adams, and Bradley Adams all of China Grove; daughters, Sandra Adams of Conover, Renee Wilkerson and husband Kelvin of Maiden; brothers, Robert Walker, Rayford Walker and wife June, and Tim Walker and wife Debbie; sister, Mary Levan and husband Doug. Richard is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and good friend, Dale Funderburk. Arragnements: Due to the Mandate from Governor Cooper, services for Mr. Adams will be private. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.
