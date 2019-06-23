Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Alan Rich Zatulove. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



On June 9, 2019, Richard Alan Zatulove “Rich”, born Feb. 18, 1950 in Newark, N.J. to Lenore Cohen and Robert Paul Zatulove of Hillsdale, N.J., both now deceased, has passed away. He was brother to Ina Zatulove Segal, now deceased, in Haverhill Mass., and leaves his brother-in-law, Larry Segal of Haverhill, Mss. and his only nephew, Jeremy Segal and his wife Cori and his grand-nephew Adam and grand niece Carly. Richard was very close to his friend Linda Rickenbacker of Kannapolis; his cousins Janet and Bo Johnson of Rockaway, N.J., Arlene and Joe Aquino of Oveido Fla. and their families Daniel and Joanne Johnson, Douglas and Heather Johnson, and Lauren Couture. Richard graduated from Southern New Hampshire University, and began work at Filenes Department Store in metro Boston. He did procure a discount for an original “Bowmar Brain” for Larry! He was, until his passing, a music lover and a movie fanatic. He also had a car passion, and his brother-in-law maintains that “he really knew a lot of things!” He moved to Camden, N.J. to partner with his father at a Cosmetics Rep company, then moved to Portland, Maine and finally settling in Kannapolis. In Kannapolis, Richard was an employee, financial manager and Board member at the Community Free Clinic and was also President of the “Friends of the Library” in Kannapolis. Shortly before his beloved sister Ina passed away two and a half years ago, Richard was able to be by her bedside and provide her the strength and support for her to face the en. It was a special moment for two siblings who loved each other deeply to comfort each other. The family appreciates the kindness and friendship that embraced Richard by the congregation of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Services: A memorial service for Rich will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kannapolis on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Tracy Love and Rev. Kirk Tutterow. A reception at the church for all of Rich's family and friends will follow the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Free Clinic, 528 A Lake Concord Rd. NE, Concord, NC 28025; the Kannapolis Friends of the Library, 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 E. First St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

