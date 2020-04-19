Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Clarence Flowers. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Richard Clarence Flowers, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a short time of illness. At the time of his death, he was a resident of the North Carolina Veterans Home, where he received outstanding care by the many kind healthcare workers there. A native North Carolinian, he lived his life in various places throughout the country to include South Dakota and Texas. He loved his family and his faith. Richard was a hard worker all of his life, a retiree from the Veterans Administration Hospital System, he was determined to provide for those he loved and to support causes that were dear to his heart. He was a faithful member of Landis Baptist Church and could be found at the Back to Bethel Camp Meeting every August, until he was no longer physically able. A veteran of the US Air Force, he supported veterans causes and proudly displayed his love for country in many ways. Richard was a pet lover, supported the Humane Society and had numerous beloved animals over his 89 years. On nice summer evenings, he could often be found in the stands watching the local baseball team, wearing his Kannapolis hat. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Hinson Flowers, and is survived by his two sons, Rev. Dr. William Jeffrey Flowers and wife, Tami of Evans, Georgia, and Steve Flowers of Texas. He has three grandchildren, Angela Ray of Evans, Georgia; Cpl. Ryan Flowers, USMC, of Evans, Georgia, and Chad Flowers of Charlotte, North Carolina. He has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. He wanted us to particularly thank his nephew Wayne Flowers and wife Libby, for the incredible kindness and love they showed him upon his return to Landis. Moreover, no one lit up his life in his later years as did his daughter-in-law Tami, who cared for him like a daughter. Service: Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and out of respect for the health and well-being of all, a private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorial: The family asks that you celebrate his memory in your hearts during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you kindly remember Richard with donations to be directed to either United Forces, a veteran's support organization, or your local humane society. Online condolences may be left for the family at

