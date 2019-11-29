On Monday November 25, 2019 Richard Clayton Steele,87, passed peacefully at the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury, NC. With grace, dignity and a great sense of humor, he valiantly fought a glioblastoma. Just three months ago he was walking three miles a day at the Forum gym and would consistently shoot under his age playing golf with the GARS. He was a Rock Star. As an accomplished Master Gardener, he would then come home and work for hours on his Botanical Gardens. He is admired, loved and adored by most who met him and most especially by his family. He was born in Cabarrus County and graduated from Landis High School. He played on the 1949 YellowJackets Championship Team. He was All-Star Guard First Team and on the Salisbury Post All-Star Team. Over the years, he and his classmates continued to meet for lunches. After graduation, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Yorktown CVA-10 during the Korean War. He received a National Defense Commendation. He played football for the Naval Base Blue Devils Pacific Champs in Pearl Harbor. After honorable discharge from the Navy as a QuarterMaster3, he went to Catawba College and then graduated from Pheiffer University with a BS in Business Administration. He worked for 32 years with Hormel Foods and retired as a Regional Manager having set many sales records. He was a member of the Oasis Shriners Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, NC. He loved to be outdoors and spend time at the lake gardening and watching the wild birds thrive under his care and encouragement. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Williams Steele. They were high school sweethearts and have been together 70 years. His adoring daughters Rena Norris and Julie Steele and Ed Norris and Wendy Waugaman. His granddaughter Ellarie D'Aprix and great-granddaughter Aurora D'Aprix and his niece Tammy Sides. He will be greatly missed by his buddy Lucky. He was predeceased by twin sons, Richard Clayton Steele, Jr and Dennis Williams Steele. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC on Saturday November 30 at 1 pm followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Clayton Steele's name to the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury NC.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 29, 2019