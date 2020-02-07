Richard “Dick” James Jones, 88, of Granite Quarry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28 ,2020 at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born on May 05, 1931 in China Grove, NC to the late Soloman Luther Jones and Bessie Williams Jones. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Richard worked as a Nursing Assistant and Audio Visual Photographer for the Salisbury Veterans Hospital for 35 years. After retirement he traveled all over the U.S – his favorites were Alaska, Colorado, and San Christoble, NM. He enjoyed hunting bear, elk, moose, deer, and fishing with his friends in Colorado. Richard got his pilots license, enjoyed making musical instruments, was a talented musician, singing, songwriting, playing guitar, banjo, harmonica, dulcimer, and the flute. He was a member of the Rowan County Amateur Radio Society, KB4QE, also was a member of Rowan County Folklore Society. He was devoted to his East Rowan YMCA “family” and was always encouraging everyone to walk, he was loved by many. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Clarence B. Jones, Rollo G. Jones, and Don Allen Jones; and 2 sisters, Mamie Ellen Lacey, and Stella Lucille Barger. Richard is survived by best friends, Betty Pierce of Albemarle, Mary P. Wagner of Salisbury, and Verne Ellis of Denver, CO; special cousin, Joyce Brown of Salisbury; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews. A Military Graveside Service will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Salisbury National Cemetery (501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144). Military Honors will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Preschool (2625 St. Peters Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2020