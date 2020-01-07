Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Earl Travis. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Earl Travis, 67, of Salisbury passed away on September 18, 2019. Born in Durham, NC he was the son of the late Earl M. Travis and Nita Dare Travis. Rick received a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1981. He was the Director of Social Services in Hoke, Davidson and Rowan Counties from 1987-1998 and worked as Director of Career Services at Davidson County Community College. In his late 20s, Rick discovered the joy of running. He ran many races, including 31 marathons. He qualified for and ran the Boston Marathon. He also ran both the Marine Corps Marathon, and Grandfather Mountain Marathon several times. His favorite pastime was sitting in his wingback chair, with his cat in his lap and reading a book from the library or the local book store. Rick was known for his witty one-liners, his sense of humor, his kindness and thoughtfulness, and never putting on weight. He loved to write—business letters, short stories, poetry. Although he would never admit this to his buddies, he actually enjoyed weeding in his wife's extensive flower garden. He requested that his ashes be spread in the garden bed where he pulled up most weeds. He died doing what he loved to do—running. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred M. Travis. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Jean McCoy; aunt, Jeanne Weaver; in- laws, Linda Travis (Fred), Fonda Cromer (Phil), Sherry Pauley (Herman), John McCoy (Carol) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rowan Public Library, 201 W. Fisher St, Salisbury, NC 28145 or Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Travis family. Online condolences may be made at

