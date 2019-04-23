Richard Joseph Mulrooney Sr., 72, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born Jan. 10, 1947 in New York City, N.Y. to Michael Mulrooney and Mary Donah Mulrooney. He was an assembly lineman for Freightliner, LLC before retiring and a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Parks Mulrooney on June 18, 2018; his son, Richard “Ricky” Joseph Mulrooney Jr.; his brother, Jimmy; and sister, Beverly. He is survived by his son, David Paul Mulrooney of Charlotte; stepsons, Michael LaGamba and wife Elaine LaGamba and Mark LaGamba and wife Barbara LaGamba; stepdaughter, Kelly Palevich and husband Matt Palevich; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was also the loving brother of Gil, Cindy, Tina, Bobby, Linda, Gary and Scott. Visitation: The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Trinity Wesleyan Church. Service: The memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, April 26 in the church sanctuary with Rev. Randy Addison, Rev. Martha Richardson and Rev. Paul Titus officiating. Burial will be private. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rowan County Animal Shelter, 1465 Julian Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Mulrooney family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2019