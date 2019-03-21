Richard "Kent" Sellers, 53, of Mooresville, NC passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1965 in Cabarrus County to the late John Richard Sellers and Margie Rae Harrington Sellers. Kent was a graduate from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and was employed at A4 Wealth Advisers. He is survived by his sister, Lara Sellers and her spouse, Aleta; brother, Jonathan Sellers; grandmother, Janelle Harrington; nieces and nephews, Leanna Allen, Rylee Sellers, Jaxon Sellers, Ava Sellers, and great nephew, Mattis Sellers. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a visitation prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Kent Sellers.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 21, 2019