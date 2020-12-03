Richard Kimball Barringer of Mooresville passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Salisbury on May 2, 1945 to the late John Thomas and Katherine Kimball Barringer. He graduated from Boyden High School, Class of 1964. He served in the US Navy, attending the Naval School of Music, and served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly Ponjican of Winston-Salem and Natalie Barringer of Newport; granddaughters, Addie Ponjican and Gabrielle and Caroline Mercantini; brother, John Barringer of Vero Beach, FL and sister, Mildred Curtis of Leesburg, VA, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Chuck, Jim and Jerry Barringer and sister, Mary Barringer. Service: Services will be held at the National Cemetery, Salisbury on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm. COVID precautions of the wearing of masks and social distancing are required. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the Christmas Happiness Fund, c/o of the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144.



