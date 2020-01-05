Richard Lee (Rick) White, 70, of Mooresville passed away January 2, 2020 at his home. He was born June 30, 1949 in Iredell County, a son of the late Clyde and Catherine Helms White. Rick was a long haul truck driver for many years. He had formerly worked for Q Carriers and Tyson Foods, as well as being an independent driver. He was a faithful member of Gospel Lighthouse where he was president of the Brotherhood. Rick loved to cook, whether for family, friends or church he enjoyed feeding everyone. He also loved spoiling puppies through the Piedmont Animal Rescue. He was a veteran of the US Army Vietnam War era. Rick also worked part- time at Whitley's Funeral Home for many years. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Gospel Lighthouse Church in China Grove with Rev. Leroy Blankenship. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Charlotte Jolly White of the home; daughters, Ashely Honeycutt and Natalie (Phillip) Walker; step- daughter, Christin (Jason) Benge; grandchildren, Jaylan Friday and Blake Friday; step-grandchildren, Gavin, Alexis and Josiah Benge, who will all miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gospel Lighthouse, 453 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023 or to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 East Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020