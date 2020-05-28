Richard Scott Fisher, 54, of Denver, NC died May 26, 2020. Scott was born on January 1, 1966 in Lee County, FL to Sandra Saylor Fisher and the late David Harold Byrd. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife Leslie Gibson Fisher; siblings, John David Byrd of Mocksville, Anthony Earl Fisher (Carrie) of Johnson City, Jerry Keith Summitt (Rae-Ann Marie) of Denver; step-brother, Timothy Brian Fisher of Salisbury; step-mother, Phoebe Byrd; sisters, Lynn Wallace of Stuart, FL and Teri Koehler (Scott) of Stuart, FL. Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, May 30 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Carolina Comfort Hospice. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



