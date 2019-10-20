Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stutts Freeze. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Sabino Canyon Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Col. Richard Stutts Freeze, 90, of Oak Island, NC and Tucson, AZ passed away on September 22, 2019 in Tucson at Kiko's Ranch Care Home following a long illness. Richard was born in Mooresville, NC to Ira Edmund Freeze and Lillian Stutts Freeze on March 16, 1929. As a teenager, he worked a paper route to pay for his pilot's training and thus began his dream to be an aviator. On January 19, 1951 he married the love of his life, Euva M. Martin of Cary, NC. He graduated from North Carolina State University and enlisted in the Army where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. on November 9, 1954. Lt. Col Freeze served his country honorably and with distinction in a career with the US Army. As an Army Aviator, he earned his Master Aviation Badge flying helicoptors and fixed wing aircraft. He accrued more than 8000 flying hours including two tours in Vietnam and Europe and a tour in Japan. One of his proudest achievements was a nonstop flight record he established while acting as a test pilot for a new aircraft being evaluated for special operations forces. Among Lt. Col. Freeze's many citations include, the Bronze Star , the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and nineteen Air Medals. After retirement, Lt Col Freeze initiated the first ROTC program for Charles B Aycock High School in Wayne County, NC. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Lillian Freeze, his sisters Faye Aldridge and Jean Morris, and his brother Ned Freeze. Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Euva Martin Freeze; his daughters, Kathi Kikuyama (Alan ) of El Dorado Hills, CA, Karen Freeze (Thomas Reeder) of Tucson, AZ and Kimberly Freeze of Oak Island, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Freeze and four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 2 pm at Sabino Canyon Baptist Church in Tucson. Military funeral arrangements at the National Cemetary in Salisbury, NC to be announced. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

