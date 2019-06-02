Richard Wayne Parrish, 56, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born in Denver, Colo. on June 19, 1962 to the late Lester Alexander Parrish Jr. and Sandra Bachman Parrish. He was a United States Army veteran. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tamara Thompson Parrish; daughters, Katharina Parrish Crone of Salisbury, Patricia Parrish of Greensboro and Rebecca Jones; sons, Kevin Michael Parish of Statesville and Dennis Parrish of Greensboro; sisters, Kathy Hembree of Statesville and Mary Blackwelder of Old Fort; brothers, Scott Parrish and Ray Parish; and grandchildren, Leah Naomi Cauthen and Noah Isaiah Warren. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Blackwelder officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. The family requests that guests dress for a Celebration of Life. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Treatment Centers of America, https://secure3.convio.net/demand/site/Donation2?df_id=7963&mfc_pref=T&7963.donation=form1 or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Parrish family.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 2, 2019