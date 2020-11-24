1/1
Richard William Landry
1961 - 2020
Mr. Richard (Rick) William Landry, age 59 of Salisbury, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born March 23, 1961 in Attleboro, MA, Richard was the son of the late William Richard Landry and Shirley Feid Landry. Richard spent his career as a truck driver working for Sharp Transport and loved being on the road. He loved mechanic work, watching sports and enjoyed watching a good movie. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher Landry (Brenda), Lauren Landry (Jeremy Funderburk), and Dr. Stephanie Landry. He also leaves behind his brother, Jeff Landry and his sister, Lisa Ollis (Mark) along with grandchildren, Sean, Noah and Lilly Funderburk, his aunt, Linda Everton and his former wife, Mary C. Landry. There are no services scheduled for Mr. Landry at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com. Advantage Funerals and Cremation – Landis is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Landry.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Landis Funeral Home
716 S Main St
Landis, NC 28088
704-857-2494
