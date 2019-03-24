Richard William Lyons Sr., 72, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Concord on March 8, 1947, he was the son of the late Mildred Ann Weddington Lyons and William Roddy Lyons. Richard attended Concord High School and received his G.E.D. at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He worked as a bleach range operator at the North Carolina Finishing Plant for 35 years and later at Freightliner. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret Trexler Lyons; son, Richard William Lyons Jr. (Kay) of Salisbury; daughter, Renay Lyons of Salisbury; grandchildren, Richard William Lyons III and Mariann Lyons; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Lyons and Raelynn Rodgers. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Don R. Safrit officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice of Rowan County, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alicia, R.N. at Rowan Hospice for her kindness and loving care Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lyons family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2019