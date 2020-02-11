Richard Alexander Wood, III, 75, of Bolivia, NC formerly of Salisbury passed away February 6, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1944 in Salisbury, NC to the late Lottie Simpson Wood and Richard Alexander Wood and graduated from West Rowan High School. Mr. Wood served in the U.S. Air Force during Viet Nam Era. He loved spending time with his family and fishing. He retired from Canteen Vending. Mr. Wood was a member of Enon Baptist Church. Preceding him in death was a brother, Joe Wood. Surviving is his son, Steven Wood and wife Christine of Bolivia; Scott Wood and wife Nacole of Salisbury, NC; brothers, Jeff Wood and wife Harriet of Cleveland, NC and Alan Wood and wife Deborah of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren Bryce Wood, Cayden Wood and Austin Wood; and beloved pet Phoenix. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday (Feb. 13) at Enon Baptist Church with burial following at Rowan Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 128 S. Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 11, 2020