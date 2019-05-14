Mr. Rickey "Rick" A. Lashmit, of S. Main Street, 64, went to be with his Lord on May 8, 2019. He passed away after decades battling with several serious medical conditions. He was born January 29, 1955, in Rowan County to Betty Lashmit and the late Robert Lewis "R. L." Lashmit. Mr. Lashmit was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Welcome and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his mother, Betty; three siblings, Gary, Teresa Nichols, and Tammy Myers; two sons, Richard Todd and Christopher Michael; one daughter, Cheyenne; four grandchildren, Alex, Mason, Luke, and Jackson; and all others that his life impacted. Rick was a U.S. Army Veteran and an Executive Regional Manager for the Burger King Corporation. He often spent his free time coaching youth sports and working at local schools with troubled youth. Rick received numerous awards and acknowledgements over the years for his volunteer work. He lived a life of service to his Lord and to others and now has been welcomed to the Kingdom of Heaven to be rid of his pain. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at Blaise Baptist Church with Rev. Tim King officiating. The family will receive friends for a short time following the service. Rick's family is accepting donations to offset the cost of funeral expenses. Donations can be made on gofundme account or to the family directly. Loving son, brother, and father, we are forever grateful for all you have taught and given us in your lifetime. We will always carry you in our hearts and thoughts and await the glorious day we feel your loving embrace once more in Heaven. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2019