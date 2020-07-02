1/1
Ricky Allen Cavanagh
1973 - 2020
Ricky Allen Cavanagh, 46, of Mocksville passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home. Born September 20, 1973 in Orlando, FL, he was the son of Patricia Golden Lynn of Mocksville and the late Kenneth Cavanagh. Ricky attended Bunn High School, Louisburg, NC and was employed by a wide load escort service. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother are his step-father, Dan Lynn of Mocksville; sons, Jonathan Cavanagh and wife Carmen of Murphy and Landon Cavanagh of Salisbury. There are no formal services planned. Ricky requested that he be cremated and his cremains scattered in the North Carolina mountains. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cavanagh family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
