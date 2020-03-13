Ricky Charles Canup, age 71, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House. He was born in Concord, on February 14, 1949 to the late Charles Canup and the late Doris Canup. He was also preceded in death by his late wife, Linda Kay Helms Canup. Ricky is survived by his sons, Mitchell & wife, Melissa Canup, Mark Canup and Michael Canup; seven grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters; many friends and extended family. Ricky enjoyed airplanes and especially playing the guitar. He could pick up any instrument and within minutes be playing a song. He will truly be missed. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Canup family. Online condolences can be made at cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 13, 2020