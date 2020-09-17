1/1
Ricky Dale Pittman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Dale Pittman, 65, of Salisbury passed away on September 12, 2020 at his residence in Salisbury. Mr. Pittman was born February 25, 1955, in Cabarrus County. He was the son of the late Edward Pittman and the late Eunice Allen Pittman. Ricky attended South Rowan Senior High School, He served his country in the Army National Guard where he completed basic training at Fort Gordon in Georgia, after that he was stationed at Fort Benning and others state side. He enjoyed working with his hands doing woodwork, loved drag racing, NASCAR, the Carolina Panthers and the NC Mountains. Ricky retired from the Dept. of Public Works in Spencer in 2017, after 18 years of service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Jenny Pittman Williams. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Victoria “Vickie” Allman Pittman whom he married on January 30, 1995, daughters; Angela Pittman Church (Victor) of Churchland, Charity Victoria Pittman, of the home, brothers; Jessie Edward Pittman (Gayle) of Concord, Donald Wayne Pittman (Judy) of Salisbury, Eddie Ray Pittman (Dana) of China Grove, sisters; Retha Ann Pepper of Salisbury, Emma Jean Hopson (David) of Salisbury, Kathy Diane Bostian of Salisbury and Martha “Marty” Elizabeth Byerly of Thomasville, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his furbaby, Snuggles. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Service: Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Christian Fellowship Church 1501 Central Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28083.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved