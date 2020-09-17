Ricky Dale Pittman, 65, of Salisbury passed away on September 12, 2020 at his residence in Salisbury. Mr. Pittman was born February 25, 1955, in Cabarrus County. He was the son of the late Edward Pittman and the late Eunice Allen Pittman. Ricky attended South Rowan Senior High School, He served his country in the Army National Guard where he completed basic training at Fort Gordon in Georgia, after that he was stationed at Fort Benning and others state side. He enjoyed working with his hands doing woodwork, loved drag racing, NASCAR, the Carolina Panthers and the NC Mountains. Ricky retired from the Dept. of Public Works in Spencer in 2017, after 18 years of service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Jenny Pittman Williams. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Victoria “Vickie” Allman Pittman whom he married on January 30, 1995, daughters; Angela Pittman Church (Victor) of Churchland, Charity Victoria Pittman, of the home, brothers; Jessie Edward Pittman (Gayle) of Concord, Donald Wayne Pittman (Judy) of Salisbury, Eddie Ray Pittman (Dana) of China Grove, sisters; Retha Ann Pepper of Salisbury, Emma Jean Hopson (David) of Salisbury, Kathy Diane Bostian of Salisbury and Martha “Marty” Elizabeth Byerly of Thomasville, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his furbaby, Snuggles. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Service: Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Christian Fellowship Church 1501 Central Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28083.