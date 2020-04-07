Ricky Foster, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. He was born July 3, 1956, to the late Betty and Robert Foster. Mr. Foster was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from March 1975 to March 1980 and rising to the rank of Sergeant. He was employed by City Motor Company, Cloninger Ford, and retired from Hilbish Ford where he was the body shop manager. Mr. Foster spent much of his time coaching East Rowan Little League, which he dearly loved. He also enjoyed fishing and going to classic car shows with his ‘69 Mustang. Mr. Foster is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane Thompson Foster; sons, Travis Rollins and wife, April and Josh Foster and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Kendall, Hunter, Easton, Savannah, Sawyer, Kira, Calynn, and Justin; great-granddaughter, Avery; sister, Sherry Miller and husband, Eugene; and special mother-in-law, Betty Jean Thompson. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit gatherings, services will be private. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice, 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Foster family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2020