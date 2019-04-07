Mrs. Rita Cloe Sheets, 96, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Sheets was born April 10, 1922 in Wilkes County. She was a daughter of the late Clyde F. Sheets and Etta Dancy Sheets. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Statesville. She retired as a retail sales clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.W. Sheets Sr.; three brothers, Rex Sheets, Ralph Sheets and Wade Sheets; two sisters, Dell Sheets and Raye Long; three grandsons, Darren Brigman, Jeffrey Brigman and Brad Walters; and a son-in-law, Erskine Ratchford. Mrs. Sheets is survived by her daughters, Mary Etta Brigman and husband Jerry of Mooresville and Karen Ratchford of Landrum, S.C.; three sons, H.W. Sheets Jr. and wife Connie, Steve Sheets and wife Pam and Gary Sheets and wife Susan, all of Mooresville; sister, Gaye Powell of Taylorsville; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Elder Charles Broadway will officiate. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Peak Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Laurel Springs. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. at Lady's Funeral Home prior to the service. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Sheets. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
