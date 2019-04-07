Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Cloe Sheets. View Sign

Mrs. Rita Cloe Sheets, 96, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Sheets was born April 10, 1922 in Wilkes County. She was a daughter of the late Clyde F. Sheets and Etta Dancy Sheets. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Statesville. She retired as a retail sales clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.W. Sheets Sr.; three brothers, Rex Sheets, Ralph Sheets and Wade Sheets; two sisters, Dell Sheets and Raye Long; three grandsons, Darren Brigman, Jeffrey Brigman and Brad Walters; and a son-in-law, Erskine Ratchford. Mrs. Sheets is survived by her daughters, Mary Etta Brigman and husband Jerry of Mooresville and Karen Ratchford of Landrum, S.C.; three sons, H.W. Sheets Jr. and wife Connie, Steve Sheets and wife Pam and Gary Sheets and wife Susan, all of Mooresville; sister, Gaye Powell of Taylorsville; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Elder Charles Broadway will officiate. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Peak Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Laurel Springs. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. at Lady's Funeral Home prior to the service. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Sheets. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

268 North Cannon Boulevard

Kannapolis , NC 28083

