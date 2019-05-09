Rita Jo Bostian Rose, 58, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born November 17, 1960 in Orlando, Florida she was a daughter of Joann Mahaley Bostian and the late U.S. Air Force Sergeant George Bostian. She was a medical secretary at Day Mark Recovery. Rita was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church. She loved her flower gardens. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Teddy Norman Rose; her mother Joann Bostian of Salisbury; daughters, Tia Cobb (Patrick) of Salisbury and Talina Anthony (T.J.) of Cleveland; sons, Staff Sergeant USMC Jonathan Phillips (Jill) of St. Mary's, Georgia and Nathan Rose of Salisbury; brothers, George Bostian, Jr. (Wendy) and Robbie Bostian both of Salisbury; sister, Lori Jones (Brian) of Salisbury; and grandchildren, Katelyn Phillips, Clayton Phillips and Taylen Anthony. The family will receive friends 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Trading Ford Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Motley and Pastor Wade Easom officiating. Memorials may be made to the Prevent Child Abuse Rowan 130 Woodson St. Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rose family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 9, 2019