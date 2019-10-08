Robert A. “Buddy” Coxey, 72, of Cleveland passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. Born in Iredell County, November 9, 1946 he was the son of the late Docie Melton Cross Coxey and John Alexander Coxey. Robert served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired as a foreman for Grinnell Fire Protection in Cleveland, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcella Walters and Rebecca Benfield, brothers, Cecil Coxey, Bob Coxey and Mickey Coxey. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Huffman Coxey whom he married August 7, 1986; son; John L. Coxey (Kathy) of China Grove, daughters; Wendy Surkosky (Mark) of Kannapolis, Amber Coxey (Rafael) of Salisbury, and Holly Phillips (Chris) of Cleveland, grandchildren; Christopher Coxey, Schuyler Surkosky, Ron Helms, Madison Surkosky, Raegan Surkosky and Madilyn Pla, great-grandchildren; Easton Coxey, Chloe Coxey and Emery Coxey. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Salisbury National Cemetery with the Pastor Rick Wilson officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Coxey family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2019