Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222

Robert A.(Bob) Boswell, known as “Coach”, 82, of Kannapolis passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 30, 1937 in Alamance County, a son of the late C.F. “Neal” Boswell and Ruby Ivey Boswell Wagoner. Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, C.F. Boswell Jr. and Buster Boswell and step-brother, Frank Wagoner (Becky). Bob was a graduate of Walter M. Williams High School 1956. He received a B.A. Degree from Elon College in 1960 and M.Ed. Degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1963. He was football coach at Graham High School 1960-1967 where he won North Carolina 3A Football State Championship in 1965. He coached at High Point Andrews High School 1968-1973, winning the North Carolina 4A Football State Championship in 1972. He was an Assistant Football Coach under Lou Holtz at North Carolina State University 1973- 1976; 1973 Wolfpack team went to Liberty Bowl, 1974 team went to Astro-Blue Bonnet Bowl, and 1975 team went to Peach Bowl. Bob was A.L. Brown High School head football coach and athletic director 1976-1988 where the Wonders achieved great success during this period. As athletic director at A.L. Brown, he improved Memorial Stadium, began a permanent weight strength program, removed “little” from team's nickname, and adopted the big “K” emblem for the school. As coach at A.L. Brown, his football teams won two 3A South Piedmont Conference Championships and four 4A Central Piedmont Conference Championships. Under his tenure ascoach, he has had 183 All-Conference players, 14 Shrine Bowl players, 13 East-West, eight NorthSouth players, 11 All-State players, seven All-American players, and 67 full scholarship winners. He coached nine conference championship teams, 15 state playoff teams and two state championship teams. Coaching honors include: Regional national coach of the year, 1972; Head coach East-West All-star game, 1979; Assistant Coach Shrine Bowl, 1988; and conference coach of the year eight times. He coached football in South Carolina school systemsfrom 1989 - 2000; returned to North Carolina as assistant coach for South Rowan Raiders from 2000 – 2009. Other honors include being inducted into the Graham High School Hall of Fame, Cabarrus County Athletic Hall of Fame, 2018 Rivalry Series Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Bob is survived by four children, Debi Canter (Jody), Dori Swaringen (Scott), Rob Boswell (Lynn)and Donae Yoos (Andy), grandchildren, Meghan Traore (Aziz), Matt Canter, Jessica Swaringen, Parker Swaringen (Brianna), Gabe Boswell, Jacob Boswell, Emma Boswell, Drew Yoos and Lauren Yoos, brother, Bill Boswell, step brothers, Vaughn Wagoner (Karen)and Doug Wagoner (Daphne); and step sister, Pat Clapp (Doug). Visitation & Service: Bob's family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at KPAC (A.L. Brown High School Auditorium). Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

