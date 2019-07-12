Robert A. Morrow Jr., 67, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. Robert was born April 5, 1952 in Iredell County, a son of Phyllis Ann Brafford Morrow of Kannapolis and the late Robert A. Morrow Sr. Robert attended High Rock Community Church. He owned and operated Enochville Iron Works and Custom Powder Coating. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his many friends. He also loved to fish. He was a very talented mechanic and built motors for go carts and junior dragsters and enjoyed attending the races. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Crystal Story (Shane) of Salisbury and their children Sarah West and Sawyer Story, one sister, Kim (Jerry) Cline of Salisbury; a niece, Kacey Cline; and a nephew Jeremy Cline (Chelsea). He is also survived by a special cousin, Rodney Harrington. The family would like to express a special thanks to Robert's special friends and family who have been so supportive and helpful during Robert's illness. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 3 p.m Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Rev. Johnny Boggs. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019