Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Morrow Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert A. Morrow Jr., 67, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. Robert was born April 5, 1952 in Iredell County, a son of Phyllis Ann Brafford Morrow of Kannapolis and the late Robert A. Morrow Sr. Robert attended High Rock Community Church. He owned and operated Enochville Iron Works and Custom Powder Coating. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his many friends. He also loved to fish. He was a very talented mechanic and built motors for go carts and junior dragsters and enjoyed attending the races. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Crystal Story (Shane) of Salisbury and their children Sarah West and Sawyer Story, one sister, Kim (Jerry) Cline of Salisbury; a niece, Kacey Cline; and a nephew Jeremy Cline (Chelsea). He is also survived by a special cousin, Rodney Harrington. The family would like to express a special thanks to Robert's special friends and family who have been so supportive and helpful during Robert's illness. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 3 p.m Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Rev. Johnny Boggs. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to

Robert A. Morrow Jr., 67, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. Robert was born April 5, 1952 in Iredell County, a son of Phyllis Ann Brafford Morrow of Kannapolis and the late Robert A. Morrow Sr. Robert attended High Rock Community Church. He owned and operated Enochville Iron Works and Custom Powder Coating. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his many friends. He also loved to fish. He was a very talented mechanic and built motors for go carts and junior dragsters and enjoyed attending the races. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Crystal Story (Shane) of Salisbury and their children Sarah West and Sawyer Story, one sister, Kim (Jerry) Cline of Salisbury; a niece, Kacey Cline; and a nephew Jeremy Cline (Chelsea). He is also survived by a special cousin, Rodney Harrington. The family would like to express a special thanks to Robert's special friends and family who have been so supportive and helpful during Robert's illness. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 3 p.m Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Rev. Johnny Boggs. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.