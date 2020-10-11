Robert Allen Belton, 61, of Short St., Salisbury passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Atrium Health – Main, Charlotte. He was born May 29, 1959 in Rowan County to the late Allen Belton and the late Sadie Squirewell Belton. Robert was educated in the Rowan County School Systems and graduated from North Rowan High School. He was a graduate of Livingstone College Class of 1984 where he was a member of the Marching Band and Football Team. Robert became a member of the Gamma Delta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity in 1983. He was employed by Republic Services. Robert was a dedicated fan of the San Francisco 49ers since childhood and he enjoyed Sunday afternoon games. In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Daisy Belton Robbins and his stepson, James T. Kulii. Those who shall forever cherish his memory include his wife, Beverly Threatt Belton of the home; one son, Malik Belton of Reidsville; two grandchildren, Ava Pacheco and Derrick Kulii; three stepchildren, Mikayla Kulii and Yasmin Kulii both of Greensboro and Samuel Kuli of San Antonio, TX; four sisters, Maggie B. Geter of Salisbury, Sadie Belton Curry (Robert) of Kannapolis, Geraldine B. Henryhand (Charles) of Centerville, VA and Patricia B. Toler (James) of Salisbury and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service: Services will be held Tuesday, October 13, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St., Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will be 12:00PM –1:00 PM, with funeral services at 1:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Belton Family.



