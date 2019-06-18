Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony Tony Clawson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Anthony “Tony” Clawson, 64, of Spencer, was united with his heavenly father on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Mr. Clawson was born on Aug. 9, 1954 to the late Bobby O. Clawson and Eva Mallet Clawson. Tony was the owner of Bobby's Mobile and Muffler Service of Spencer. He had his long time workers Brad Archie and Randall Naylor who helped to keep his business going after his illness. He was member of the Spencer Moose Lodge and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Clawson and Kim Temple. He is survived by his wife, Carol Miller Clawson of Spencer; a daughter, Jessica Clawson; a son, Eric Clawson; a brother, Mike Clawson and wife Fran; a sister, Debra Archie; grandchildren, Tristin Clawson, Mak Knox, Dillon Temple and Hollie Whitley; great-grandchildren, Skyland Whitley and Natalie Whitley; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the station friends that stopped by to see him and to the all the nurses with Novant Hospice of Rowan County, “They are angels without wings.” Service: A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd,, Salisbury, NC 28144. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Clawson family. Online condolences may be made at

