Robert B. Shulenberger, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born November 8, 1939 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Lester and Pauline Miller Shulenberger. He was educated in the Rowan County schools. Mr. Shulenberger was a life-long member of the South Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Danny Shulenberger, November 11, 2016, a sister Margaret Upright. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Shirley McCall Shulenberger, sons, Mark Shulenberger and Darrin Shulenberger and wife Toni; brother, Lester Shulenberger; sisters, Lilly Mae Weaver and Betty Lynn and husband Jim; grandchildren, Jessica Furr, Terry Lefler, April Gibson and husband Travis, and Vanessa Bonds; great- grandchildren, Cameron Furr, Matthew Furr, Jennifer Bonds, Jacob Bonds, Logan Bonds and Mason Gibson; three nieces and three nephews. A Memorial Service will be conducted 3 PM - Saturday (Jan. 25) at Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jerry McCall officiating. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shulenberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 23, 2020