Robert "Bob" C. Smith, 65, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born September 15, 1954 in Greenville, SC to the late Jerry Smith and Sue Duke Smith. Bob worked for 30 years as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal service as well as delivered for the Salisbury Post for over 25 years. After retirement, he fulfilled a bucket list item by working a year at Walt Disney World in Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, running, and pulling for the UNC Tarheels. However, his favorite activity was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bob was active in his community and spent several years coaching Little League baseball in Spencer. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Spencer where he served as a Deacon, as well as children and youth ministry for many years. Throughout his life, Bob touched many people's lives as he was always willing to lend a helping hand and never met a stranger. He loved the Lord and strived to put God first in everything he did. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Brown Smith; 6 children, Marty (Michelle) Smith; Katie (Jared) Ingram; Andy Smith; Luke (Megan) Smith; Nick (Meagan) Smith; Sally (Josh) Brendle; 4 granddaughters, Lakelyn and Haddie Ingram, Maddie and Abby Brendle; siblings, Jim (Margie) Smith; Dan (Shirley) Smith; Laurie Eagle; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 9-11AM at Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146, with a Celebration of Life following beginning at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146 or to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 9, 2020