Robert “Bob” Harton Trexler, age 64, of Salisbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019. Bob was born Nov. 10, 1954 in Cabarrus County. Bob was the son of the late Robert and Bernice Harton Trexler. Bob served in the United States Navy during the Desert Storm/Desert Shield conflict. He was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed playing ping pong and tennis. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Lail of Boiling Springs. Service: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Cleveland Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com. A service of Cleveland Funeral Services and Crematory, Inc.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 20, 2019