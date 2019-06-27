Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert “Bob” Jackson Montgomery, age 93, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born in Boonville, Ind., the son of the late Alta May Martin and William Montgomery. He attended Warrick County Schools. A veteran of the United States Army, he served in World War II where he earned the rank of Sergeant. Due to his achievement of Expert Rifleman he became a Rifleman Instructor of infantry tactics and weapons which included, combat swimming, rifle and machine gun projection. He earned the Expert Infantry Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct medal. On May 21, 2011 he was honored by Rotary District 7680 to take the “Flight of Honor for World War II Veterans” to Washington, D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial. Bob loved to drive starting as early as driving the booster club bus to his younger brother's football games. He worked in trucking and transportation positions including the coal and furniture industry. He transferred in the late 1960s with dMI furniture as transportation manager from Indiana to Salisbury. He later worked for General Electric and retired from Isenberg Electric where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed sports including Collegiate Basketball, NASCAR and boxing. His family and especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren brought great joy to his life. His only great-great grandson was born just before Father's Day. He was a member of the Dubois Masonic Lodge for 66 years and a member of the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342. Preceding him in death was his first wife, Evelyn Wendholt Montgomery; son, Robert Steven Montgomery; brothers, Darrell Ray Robertson and Bill Robertson; and beloved aunt, Elizabeth Martin Reynolds. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Ann Montgomery whom he married Oct. 5, 1975; children, Sandra Kaye Montgomery of Albuquerque, N.M., Karen Le Ann Montgomery of Salisbury, Tracy Allen Montgomery of Salisbury, Cheryl Lynne Montgomery of Salisbury and Teresa Ann Reed (Mark) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; grandchildren, Lance Robert Montgomery, Eric Brandon Montgomery, Michael Allen Montgomery, Melissa Yates (Richard), Amanda Marie Cross, Ashley Nicole Waring, Alexandra Ketchie (Jonathan) and Andrew Reed (Jessica); 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum conducted by Chaplain Chris Henson with Military and Masonic graveside rites. Memorials: W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center, Attn: Volunteer Services, Attn: Community Living Center, (Building 42), 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Trellis Hospice, 301 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would like to thank the the staff at the VA especially Dr. Ruiz and Dr. Roy and Trellis Hospice for their excellent guidance and loving care. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Montgomery family. Online condolences may be made at

