On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Robert “Bob” Smith Misenheimer passed away in the comfort of his home. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and the loving husband of Bernie (Hileman) Misenheimer for 62 years. Bob was born to Chester and Lula (Riley) Misenheimer on August 8, 1931 in Cabarrus County, NC. Following his United States Air Force service during the Korean War, he received his Bachelor of Arts from Catawba College, and his Master of Arts from Appalachian State University. Bob spent a combined 36 years in public education as a teacher and principal at J.W. Cannon Jr. High, Shady Brook Elementary, Jackson Park Elementary, Central Cabarrus High, and Northwest Middle, and was named Wachovia Principal of The Year in 1987. Bob was the exemplar of a public servant to his community with innumerable contributions to the economic growth and development of the City of Kannapolis. A faithful steward of his Church, Bob dedicated 62 years to New Gilead Reformed Church, serving in such capacities as Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Deacon, Elder, Chairman of the Church & Ministry Committee, and Treasurer. Bob was elected for five consecutive terms to the Kannapolis City Council from 1989 to 2005 and was elected Mayor for two consecutive terms from 2005 to 2013. He was an active member of the North Carolina Educational Assistance Authority Board of Directors, the SunTrust Bank Board of Directors, the North East Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, the North Carolina League of Municipalities Transportation Committee, the Cabarrus County Economic Development Corporation Board, the Cabarrus County Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees. In 2012, Bob was presented with North Carolina's highest honor, ambassadorship in The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Loved by many and stranger to none, Bob was and will always be known for his empathetic character, unwavering commitment to others, and sense of civic duty. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, Chester “Gene,” and sister, Jacqueline. He is survived by his wife Bernie, his daughters, Mary and Robin “Kathy,” his sister Anne, and his grandchildren, Robert, Robinson, and Elizabeth. Funeral services will take place at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25 at New Gilead Reformed Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, from 5-7 pm at Whitley's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury- Concord Rd, Concord, NC 28025.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 23, 2020