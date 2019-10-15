Robert Eugene “Bob” Walser, Sr., 86, of S. NC Highway 150, passed away Saturday, October 12 at his home to begin his first day of forever in heaven. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, October 15 at Churchland Baptist Church, by the Revs. David Robinson and Max Shoaf. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Monday, October 14 at Davidson Funeral Home. Mr. Walser was born April 6, 1933 in Davidson County to George Oscar Walser, Sr. and Mamie Laura Jenkins Walser. He owned and operated Bill's Truck Stop for more than 60 years. He was a member of Madison Heights Freewill Baptist Church and a member of the Spencer Moose Lodge. He was preceded in death by his sons, Gene Walser and Jerry Walser; his brothers, George Walser, Ray Walser, Bill Walser; his step-brother, Odell Walser; his sisters, Viola Darr, Edith “Bid” Shoaf, Etta Allen, Gladys Childress, Tunie Jones, and Lucille Brooks; and the mother of his children, Frankie Wilson Walser. He is survived by his son, Johnny Walser (Jennifer) of Linwood; his daughters, Sherry Freeman (Tony) of Linwood, Connie Walser of Linwood, and Judy Maxwell (Harold) of Lexington; his grandchildren, Scott Prince (Tracee), Brent Prince (Tiffany), Brian Prince (Lisa), Derek McCrary (Tabitha), Jeff McCrary, John Walser, Jennifer Emerson (Zach), Jailyn Cook (James), Mindi Sink (Chad) and Shelli Everhart; his great-grandchildren, Trent and Luke Prince, Madie and Colby Prince, Macie Emerson, Quinn Cook, Mady and Jake McCrary, Lindsay and Landon McCrary, Sawyer and Harper Sink, and Finn and Wells Everhart; his step great-grandchildren, Alex, Sam and Jonas; his friend and caretaker, Darlene Taylor, his faithful loving little girl, Blondie, and many faithful friends, employees and extended family at Bill's Truck Stop. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019