Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Haven Lutheran Church 207 W. Harrison Street Salisbury , NC View Map Service 1:00 PM Haven Lutheran Church

Robert Boyden “Bobby” Wilkerson, Jr., 60, of Salisbury passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. Born in Rowan County on June 13, 1959, Bobby was the loyal son of the late Shirley Elizabeth Copley Wilkerson and the late Robert Boyden Wilkerson, Sr. Bobby graduated from Rowan Technical Institute and worked as a brakeman for Norfolk Southern Railroad from 1980 until 1995. He later worked for Wilkerson Electric and W.A. Brown & Son, Inc. Bobby was a member of Haven Lutheran Church. He was a sports buff, most well-known as a passionate Carolina Tar Heel fan, who enjoyed spending time as a golfer and fisherman. Bobby's greatest joy came from loving all his family members, especially cheering on his siblings, nephews and cousins. Bobby always had a smile on his face and he is now displaying his unforgettable smile through the eternal salvation of his Lord, Jesus Christ in Heaven. Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters; Elizabeth (Donald) Leichman of Hixson, TN, and Jamie Wilkerson of Salisbury, NC, nephews; Joey (Christina) Leichman and Jonathan (Naomi) Leichman, aunts; Katie Heitman, Martha Scruggs, Annie Lee Klutz, Aggie Peninger, Cathy Joyner, and numerous cousins, great nieces and great nephews. A special thanks to Jamie Wilkerson, Cathy and Ashley Joyner, and the Novant Healthcare Employees for all of their loving and caring support with Bobby's declining health. Visitation: 12:00-12:45 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Haven Lutheran Church, 207 W. Harrison Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Service: 1:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Haven Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ed Harper officiating, burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Road, Salisbury, NC 28144 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the gofundme page for Bobby Wilkerson's Cremation/Burial/Memorial. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilkerson family. Online condolences may be made at

