Robert Bruce Perrell, 71, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born February 6, 1948 in Rowan County to the late Thirza Foster Perrell and Raymond C. Perrell. His wishes were to be cremated. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Perrell family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 24, 2019
