Robert Calvin Kluttz, 79, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Citadel of Salisbury. Born November 12, 1940 in Rowan County to the late Margaret Helms Kluttz and Carl Thomas Kluttz, he was a graduate of China Grove High School and served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Kluttz worked at MAN Truck and Bus and Gamewell Mechanical. He enjoyed fishing. Mr. Kluttz attended Franklin Baptist Church. Survivors are his wife, Mary Harriet Patterson Kluttz son, Robert Thomas Kluttz and wife Lisa of Salisbury; daughter, Julie Kluttz Broderick of Maryland; and grandchildren: Michael Lee Kluttz, Ryan Scott Kluttz, Trayvon Simpson and Zakiya Henry. Service: The family will have a private graveside service. Memorial: Memorials to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 ATTN: Gift Processing. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020