Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cowboy Garmon. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sloan Park – Mt. Ulla Lion's Shelter 550 Sloan Rd Mt. Ulla , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Robert “Cowboy” Brandon Garmon, 35, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1984 in Salisbury, NC to Gerald Garmon and Teresa Carithers Sawyer. Brandon attended West Rowan High School and graduated from South Rowan High School in 2002. He attended Advanced Technology Institute in Virginia Beach and graduated with a diploma in HVAC repair. Brandon worked for Padulla Excavating and Paving Inc.in Mooresville. In his spare time, he enjoyed bull riding, fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and performing experiments like “blowing stuff up”. Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gerald Sr. and Carolyn Garmon; and maternal grandfather, Talmadge Carithers. Those left to cherish his memory include: fiancé, Candy Little of Kannapolis; sons, Jacob, Jeremy, and Joshua; grandchildren, Rylin and Pyper; father, Gerald Garmon Jr. (Pauline) of Mooresville; mother, Teresa Carithers (Bobby) of Salisbury; sister, Elisabeth Garmon of PA; nephews, Nathan and Aiden; grandmother, Mary Ruth Carithers of China Grove; aunts, June Whaley (Scott) of China Grove; Monica Olson (Steve) of Landis; Crystal Trendall of Camden; and beloved pets, Bella, Jr. and Roxy. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Sloan Park – Mt. Ulla Lion's Shelter, 550 Sloan Rd. Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 on July 21, 2019 from 10am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brandon's name may be made to Levine's Children Hospital – Atrium Health Foundation, P.O. Box 32861 Charlotte, NC 28232. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Garmon family. Online condolences may be made at

Robert “Cowboy” Brandon Garmon, 35, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1984 in Salisbury, NC to Gerald Garmon and Teresa Carithers Sawyer. Brandon attended West Rowan High School and graduated from South Rowan High School in 2002. He attended Advanced Technology Institute in Virginia Beach and graduated with a diploma in HVAC repair. Brandon worked for Padulla Excavating and Paving Inc.in Mooresville. In his spare time, he enjoyed bull riding, fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers and performing experiments like “blowing stuff up”. Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gerald Sr. and Carolyn Garmon; and maternal grandfather, Talmadge Carithers. Those left to cherish his memory include: fiancé, Candy Little of Kannapolis; sons, Jacob, Jeremy, and Joshua; grandchildren, Rylin and Pyper; father, Gerald Garmon Jr. (Pauline) of Mooresville; mother, Teresa Carithers (Bobby) of Salisbury; sister, Elisabeth Garmon of PA; nephews, Nathan and Aiden; grandmother, Mary Ruth Carithers of China Grove; aunts, June Whaley (Scott) of China Grove; Monica Olson (Steve) of Landis; Crystal Trendall of Camden; and beloved pets, Bella, Jr. and Roxy. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Sloan Park – Mt. Ulla Lion's Shelter, 550 Sloan Rd. Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 on July 21, 2019 from 10am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brandon's name may be made to Levine's Children Hospital – Atrium Health Foundation, P.O. Box 32861 Charlotte, NC 28232. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Garmon family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close