Robert Edgar “Dag” Dagenhart, 88, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 22, 1930 in Catawba County, to the late George and Beulah Setzer Dagenhart. Mr. Dagenhart was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He was retired from Duke Energy after 41 years of service. Mr. Dagenhart was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leah “Dink” Beatrice Link Dagenhart; numerous brothers and sisters; and great-grandson, Landon Cole Craven. He is survived by his children, Jimmy Dagenhart of Mooresville, Jackie Craven and husband Jimmy of Statesville; grandchildren, Candice Hamby and husband Luke, Chris Craven and wife Stacey; and great-grandchildren, Lola Hamby and Paxton Craven. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12: p.m. with a service following at 12 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Dawn Rister officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church General Fund, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Dagenhart family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 13, 2019