Robert Goodson Ellis, age 92, of New Bern, North Carolina previously of Landis, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020. He graduated from NCSU with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in 1949. He was preceded in death by wife Sarah Jane Phipps Ellis. Robert is survived by three children, Janet Childers (Joe), Charles Ellis (Audrey), and John Ellis (Rochelle); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Sutton. Visitation and Service: The family will be receiving friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mt. Hope UCC Whitsett, NC with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. and interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Hope UCC, Backpack Blessing 2400 Mt. Mt. Hope Church Rd. Whitsett, NC 27377, or Garber UMC 4201 Country Club Rd. New Bern, NC 28562 for outreach ministries. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Ellis family. Cotten Funeral Home is assisting the Ellis family locally in New Bern, and Forbis & Dick Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 22, 2020