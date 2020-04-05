Robert Eugene Grubb, Sr., age 87, of Mocksville passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Mr. Grubb was born February 2, 1933 in Mocksville the son of the late Lillian Taylor Grubb and Charlie Odell Grubb. He was a graduate of Mocksville Schools and a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. Robert worked as an Auto Mechanic for the Highway Patrol and enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a NASCAR fan. He was a Mason, Shriner and a member of Disabled American Veterans. Preceding him in death was a grandson Erik Jones on February 12, 2019. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Eleanor Jo Henderson Grubb whom he married June 5, 1955; son Robert “Bobby” Grubb, Jr. (Sharon) of Salisbury and Ronald Dale Grubb (Rose) of Denver; daughter Sandra Jones (David) of Salisbury; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Service: Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorial: Memorials to ; 128 S. Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Grubb family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 5, 2020