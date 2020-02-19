Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Franklin Bostian. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Unity United Methodist Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Unity United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Franklin Bostian, 86, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Unity United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM Friday, February 21 with Rev. Pat Hannon officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday prior to the memorial service. Robert was born September 11, 1933 in Rowan Co., a son of the late Mitchell and Dorothy Leazer Bostian. He was a life long area resident and member of Unity United Methodist Church. Robert retired from Hinson Electric after more than fifty years of service. He loved to fish and keep cattle on his land. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son Randy Lee Bostian, his granddaughter Wendy Bostian, his sister Helen Brown and his brothers, Jack and Charlie Bostian. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 66 years, Karry Harwell Bostian, his sons; Robert Kelly Bostian (Nokie), Windell Reed Bostian (Pam) and daughter Kathy Smith all of Kannapolis, 5 grandchildren; Abraham Bostian, Anna Bostian, Kim Smith, Hollie Henricksen and Ashley Hager,great-grandchildren; Abigail, Alyssa, Chandler, Anthony and Jayden, his 3 brothers; Clyde, Grady and Delbert Bostian and his sisters; Mary Nell McCarn and Salee Thompson. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com and memorial donations can be made to Unity United Methodist Church, 8605 Unity Church Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 19, 2020

