SALISBURY – Robert “Bob” Horand, 92, peacefully passed away at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, March 30, 2020 on his birthday. His wife of 65 years was awaiting their reunion in heaven. We are sure they're celebrating and dancing. Bob was an adventurous man, a veteran, who loved to travel, and try new experiences. He moved his family 20 times from Alaska to Virginia, and many, many States in between. We're hoping heaven is a big area. His first love, and loyalty, was always his wife Pat. He loved his three daughters, Deb (Galen) Smith, Terri (Rick) Timms, and Cindy (Jim) Corby, who will cherish his memory. He had eight grandchildren, nine great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews, and many friends, especially at Oak Park where he was living. Bob passes this life with no regrets, and happy with a life well lived. Service: There will be a private family service. Carolina Cremation is assisting the family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 5, 2020