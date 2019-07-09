Robert Howard Fowler II, 72, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born July 23, 1946 in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Robert Howard Fowler and Jane McCanless Fowler. He was a graduate of Boyden High School – Class of 1964 and graduated from North Carolina State University with an engineering degree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Fowler and sister, Suzanne Fowler. Robert is survived by brothers and sisters, Mary Jane Fowler of Salisbury, Angela Fowler Smith of Salisbury, Hope Fowler of Charlotte, Chris Fowler of Salisbury and Peter Fowler and wife Kathy of Salisbury; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Fowler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhoe.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 9, 2019