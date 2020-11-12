1/1
Rev. Robert J. Bob Vetter
The Rev. Robert J.“Bob” Vetter entered the Lord's presence Friday, November 6, after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. Bob leaves his wife of 47 years, June; daughter Deborah and husband Daniel Jantzen; son Robert James (Jim) and wife Janice; son Steven Paul and wife Joyce; along with grandchildren Dr. Matt Jantzen and wife, Amy; Dr. Elisabeth Dowlen and husband, Dr. Hugh Dowlen; Colby Jantzen and wife Brenna; Kristen Vetter, Ryan Vetter, Nicole Vetter, Thomas Vetter; and great grandchildren Luke, Will, James, Georgie Beth, Robin and Charlie. Service: A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 15 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387 with Dr. David Helms officiating. Please note masks required. Memorial: Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, Southern Pines or to First Health Hospice in Bob's memory. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
