The Rev. Robert J."Bob" Vetter entered the Lord's presence Friday, November 6, after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. Bob leaves his wife of 47 years, June; daughter Deborah and husband Daniel Jantzen; son Robert James (Jim) and wife Janice; son Steven Paul and wife Joyce; along with grandchildren Dr. Matt Jantzen and wife, Amy; Dr. Elisabeth Dowlen and husband, Dr. Hugh Dowlen; Colby Jantzen and wife Brenna; Kristen Vetter, Ryan Vetter, Nicole Vetter, Thomas Vetter; and great grandchildren Luke, Will, James, Georgie Beth, Robin and Charlie. Service: A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 15 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387 with Dr. David Helms officiating. Please note masks required. Memorial: Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, Southern Pines or to First Health Hospice in Bob's memory.