On May 26, the Lord called Robert home. Robert, 56, a resident of Charlotte, NC, was born on April 3, 1963, to mother, Patricia A. Kinley Pressley and father, Bobby C. Pressley Jr. Robert attended West Mecklenburg High School, was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, and was a U.S. Army Ranger Iraq War Veteran. He was predeceased in death by his four grandparents and one son, Daniel J. Pressley Silva. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Pressley; his father, Bobby C. Pressley, Jr.; his son, Joshua S. Pressley Silva; two granddaughters, Lilly and Carla Silva; two sisters, Rhonda Pressley Wilbanks and Deborah Pressley Cook; two nephews, Trey Wilbanks and Jason Cook; and one niece, Beth Wilbanks. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W. Main Street, Rockwell, NC 28138, is assisting the Pressley family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com