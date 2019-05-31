Robert James Pressley (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC
28138
(704)-279-7241
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
On May 26, the Lord called Robert home. Robert, 56, a resident of Charlotte, NC, was born on April 3, 1963, to mother, Patricia A. Kinley Pressley and father, Bobby C. Pressley Jr. Robert attended West Mecklenburg High School, was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, and was a U.S. Army Ranger Iraq War Veteran. He was predeceased in death by his four grandparents and one son, Daniel J. Pressley Silva. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Pressley; his father, Bobby C. Pressley, Jr.; his son, Joshua S. Pressley Silva; two granddaughters, Lilly and Carla Silva; two sisters, Rhonda Pressley Wilbanks and Deborah Pressley Cook; two nephews, Trey Wilbanks and Jason Cook; and one niece, Beth Wilbanks. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W. Main Street, Rockwell, NC 28138, is assisting the Pressley family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2019
