Robert John Clarke, 68, of Rockwell passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Born in Wexford, PA on October 30, 1951, he was the son of Rita Clarke and the late William Michael Clarke. Robert worked as a Senior Project Manager with StaClean Diffuser Company of Salisbury and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and loved serving the Lord. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Corinne Clarke. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Penny Hill Clarke, whom he married on May 26, 1976; mother, Rita Clarke of Apple Creek, OH; son, Robert Andrew Clarke (Savannah Ann) of Faith; daughters, Stephanie Clarke Collins (Kelly) of Faith and Sara Clarke Aistrop (John) of Granite Quarry; brothers, William Clarke (Donna) of Conway, SC, Denis Clarke of Millersburg, OH, Gary Clarke (Carolyn) of Wooster, OH, and Daniel Clarke of Chandler, AZ; sisters, Diana Clarke of Wadsworth, OH, Yvonne Kjerrumgaard (Bill) of Bartow, FL, Cheryl Dye (Jim) of Wooster, OH, Karen Pendalino (Tony) of Wooster, OH, and Annette White (Stan) of Finley, OH; grandchildren, Kaylee Walls, Kent Clarke, Gage Collins, Jessie Collins, Damien Collins, Kalista Herbert, Haleigh Herbert, Daniel Herbert, Corbin Clarke, Christopher Aistrop (Mikayla), Noah Aistrop, Jonah Aistrop, Ezra Aistrop; great-grandchild, Addison Aistrop and many nieces and nephews. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 with Father John Eckert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Gary and Carolyn Clarke. Without them, we could not have survived this loss. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Clarke family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.