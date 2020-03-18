Robert L. Wicker, Sr. "Bob"; 84, of Rockwell passed away on March 16, 2020 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Bob was born on May 26, 1935 in Charleston, IL son of the late Loren and Bernice Wicker. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He attended Tennessee Temple in Chatanooga, TN in the mid fifties. Bob is survived by his wife, Marge who he was married to for over 63 years. Three children, Rayma Ewing (Mike), Robert Wicker, Jr. (Marilyn) and Rhonda Jividen (Jeff). Ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Nancy Blue and Jeanne Keener, and nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, there will be a private family service at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Wicker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 18, 2020