Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Bob Wicker Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Wicker, Sr. "Bob"; 84, of Rockwell passed away on March 16, 2020 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Bob was born on May 26, 1935 in Charleston, IL son of the late Loren and Bernice Wicker. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He attended Tennessee Temple in Chatanooga, TN in the mid fifties. Bob is survived by his wife, Marge who he was married to for over 63 years. Three children, Rayma Ewing (Mike), Robert Wicker, Jr. (Marilyn) and Rhonda Jividen (Jeff). Ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Nancy Blue and Jeanne Keener, and nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, there will be a private family service at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Wicker family. Online condolences may be made at

Robert L. Wicker, Sr. "Bob"; 84, of Rockwell passed away on March 16, 2020 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Bob was born on May 26, 1935 in Charleston, IL son of the late Loren and Bernice Wicker. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He attended Tennessee Temple in Chatanooga, TN in the mid fifties. Bob is survived by his wife, Marge who he was married to for over 63 years. Three children, Rayma Ewing (Mike), Robert Wicker, Jr. (Marilyn) and Rhonda Jividen (Jeff). Ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Nancy Blue and Jeanne Keener, and nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, there will be a private family service at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Wicker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close